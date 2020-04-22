I have been reluctant to make endorsements this primary season. However, I feel strongly enough about Oregon’s Second Congressional District (CD2) to endorse former State Senator Cliff Bentz.
At the federal level, Senator Bentz will approach issues with a studious, thoughtful, analytical style. He is knowledgeable of the issues and potential of CD2. Cliff comes from a Malheur County ranch family, was educated in Oregon and then went on to earn his law degree and practiced law for many years. While in his law practice, he focused much of his time and energy on water law. Senator Bentz has an encyclopedic knowledge of water law.
Senator Bentz’s background in rural Oregon will serve us well in Washington, D.C. He knows first-hand the urgency of getting our forests into a more resilient sate. His ideas in include putting people back to work while reducing the threat of wildland fire.
The coronavirus is severely damaging our local, state and national economies. Cliff Bentz will use his small business experience to work to advance a pro-jobs agenda while rebuilding our damaged economy.
Please join me, 31 other county commissioners, four state representatives, seven state senators, 17 county sheriffs, the Oregon Cattlemen Association and former Congressman Bob Smith in voting for Cliff Bentz for Oregon’s Second Congressional District.
Paul Anderes
La Grande
