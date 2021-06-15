Cliff Bentz, in his recent newsletter, wrote that he voted against House Bill 1333, because it “weakens our national security by preventing the president from suspending immigration from unstable regions of the world.”
I wonder what bill Bentz read because 1333 states the president may temporarily restrict the entry of any alien if the State Department makes a determination the restriction would address specific and credible facts that may threaten our security or public safety. Obviously, the bill does not prevent the president from suspending immigration.
The bill also states any restriction must address a compelling government interest; it must use the least restrictive means to achieve that interest; and it prohibits religious discrimination unless there is a statutory basis for such discrimination.
Since there is nothing in the bill that would weaken the president’s ability to suspend immigration, then why did Cliff Bentz write what he did? Either Bentz did not read the bill or he is intentionally misleading his constituents, and if he is misleading his constituents then one must ask, why is he doing so?
In his newsletter, Bentz also provided reasons for not voting for other bills, such as allowing the marijuana industry to use the banking system, but given his stated reasons for not voting for 1333 and what that bill actually states, one must now question the truthfulness of our congressman, and that is not something we should need to do.
Steve Wallaert
Bend
