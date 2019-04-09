I listen to politicians, experts, and the general public speak pro and con about government expenditures. It seems their arguments are more lively when the amounts being considered are in numbers of less than 200 million dollars. Numbers of a few billion seem to pass under the radar. Or, in the words of the president, 6.7 billion dollars for his wall is a "small expenditure."
Would he still be telling us this is a "small expenditure" if it was written that this wall would cost us only 6,700 million dollars?
Carlisle Harrison
Hermiston
