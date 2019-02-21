It was disheartening to read the news release in Tuesday night’s East Oregonian from the Round Up Republican Women’s organization. In it, college-bound students from the region were invited to submit applications for a $500 scholarship the group plans to award this spring. One of the application’s requirements was an essay written in response to the question, “Is a border wall immoral?”
Is this — a not very open-ended, simplistic, and seemingly leading prompt — representative of the thinking among the leadership in that organization? Surely, anyone who is busy grappling with ways to secure funds for college tuition could spend his or her time better contemplating a more provocative and worthwhile question.
With a little more thought, the Round Up Republican Women could have at least come up with a question like “What is the cost and promise of constructing a barrier between the United States and its neighbor, Mexico?” It would be great if these representatives of the Republican Party were contributors to real dialogue instead of to divisiveness.
Shari Dallas
Pendleton
