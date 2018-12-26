If you’re retired and on Medicare, in recent days you may have received the same mailing that came to ours and our neighbors’ houses. It states, “Your Medicare Benefits are at Risk…” on the font page, followed by “Seniors Need Congress to STOP the Trump Medicare Plan.”
Before reaching for your phone or emailing Greg Walden as this mailing urges, find out about the organization behind the scary and vague claims — The Alliance for Patient Access (AfPA).
HealthNewsReview.org (whose tag line is Improving Your Critical Thinking About Health Care) has investigated AfPA and found most of the non-profit organization’s funding comes from drug industry companies, not physicians.
Also dig into the proposals put forward by Trump’s Health and Human Services department to modify Medicare for prescription drugs. AARP is a good place to start.
Health care and associated costs are a complex issue. There are no simple answers. Research before you react.
Ron Fonger
Pendleton
