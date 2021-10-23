Bi-Mart has let our community down. With little notice they sold their pharmacies, including the one in Hermiston, to Walgreens, which decided to close it immediately. This has negatively impacted many people, the remaining options are limited. Walmart is already extremely busy and has huge crowds with long waits for service, and difficulty managing complex medication issues.
RiteAid is seriously understaffed. Recently their pharmacy has been closed. People can neither obtain their medications nor have them transferred since other pharmacies can't contact them. That is an unsafe situation for patients.
Safeway is trying to pick up the slack but it is overwhelmed by the huge numbers of people abandoned by Bi-Mart and RiteAid. Also, they have no seating, so people with mobility issues are limited. If there is no riding cart available, Safeway is inaccessible.
With many insurance plans, these are now the only approved pharmacies in town. The other two available choices are not covered by many plans. They are, however, both good pharmacies.
Hermiston Drug has a reputation for excellence. They are, however, difficult to access. It is almost impossible to park on Main Street and the parking lot in back is some distance from the door and treacherous due to its poor maintenance.
Good Shepherd Medical Center is very capable and more accessible, but costly if not preferred by insurances (such as mine).
Bi-Mart's ill-conceived and harmful decision has negatively affected our community. I will remember that in the future when deciding where to shop.
Shelley Wilson
Hermiston
