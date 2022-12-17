Most everyone by now has read of the release of Brittney Griner from a Russian prison, the Biden administration, however, has demonstrated once again they negotiate from a position of weakness. While most are happy to see her return home, there is one glaring omission here — the release of former Marine Paul Whelan.
Arrested for accusations of espionage in 2018, he has spent four grueling years languishing in a Russian prison. He has 12 more years if he is forced to serve out his sentence.
Brittney spent 10 months there, and for doing something really dumb. She tried to smuggle cannabis oil into the country while going to play basketball. This is the basketball player who said, "I honestly feel we should not play the national anthem during our season. I'm going to protest regardless. I'm not going to be out there for the national anthem."
So this is the ungrateful and unpatriotic girl who got to come home while Mr. Whelan continues to suffer. Secretary Antony Blinken says the U.S. had no choice — they had to accept the Russian terms. The entire world has come to accept this "negotiation by weakness" from the Biden administration. Look at the unforgivable situation while leaving Afghanistan? Bringing soldiers out before U.S. citizens and leaving billions in U.S. arms as a gift to terrorists.
What about Biden saying, "Putin we are going to double our arms shipments to Ukraine unless Whelan is on that plane with Griner?"
And what did Russia get? The return of the "Merchant of Death," Viktor Bout, the most notorious arms dealer in the world. How long will it be now until he gets ahold of the donated arms in Afghanistan, makes lots of money selling to terrorists, who use them to kill Americans? What a great deal. Reminds us of Obama trading several really bad terrorists to get a traitor and deserter back.
Putin got the best of Biden on this one. Now, any American tourist anywhere in the world is risking being kidnapped for ransom. The bad guys see them as easy targets and know Biden will pay most any amount or agree to any deal to get them released. Say what you want about Trump, but he would have never allowed this to happen.
David Burns
Irrigon
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.