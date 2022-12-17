Most everyone by now has read of the release of Brittney Griner from a Russian prison, the Biden administration, however, has demonstrated once again they negotiate from a position of weakness. While most are happy to see her return home, there is one glaring omission here — the release of former Marine Paul Whelan.

Arrested for accusations of espionage in 2018, he has spent four grueling years languishing in a Russian prison. He has 12 more years if he is forced to serve out his sentence.

