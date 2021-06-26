When anyone states that they are “devout” and then willfully acts to disrespect the central tenets of that devotion, the focus should be on the person who lacks honesty — and not those who are qualified and duty bound to uphold the integrity of the devotion. Simple.
President Joe Biden insults this truism. He “knows the drill” as a self-described “devout Catholic,” yet he stands against the Catholic doctrine that all life is sacred. Further, he pushes for our government (our taxes) to pay for the continued assault on the sacredness of life — on his purported faith.
In 2006, the U.S. Catholic bishops convened and issued this statement:
“If a Catholic in his or her personal or professional life were knowingly and obstinately to reject the defined doctrines of the Church, or knowingly and obstinately to repudiate her definitive teaching on moral issues, however, he or she would seriously diminish his or her communion with the Church. Reception of the Holy Communion in such a situation would not accord with the nature of the Eucharistic celebration, so that he or she should refrain.”
Biden should “own up” and honor his faith rather than insulting it. Yet in this day of envy/identity politics, Biden bows to those who protest that their group rights supersede our Constitution and the rights it is designed to protect. Odd, for someone duty bound to uphold the Constitution.
The solution for Biden is simple: Just keep your mouth shut.
Keith Gallagher
Condon
