City and county officials, as evidenced by recent decisions, seem to have the inside track on the bar scene in Pendleton. No, not those bars on the windows of the local crossbar hotels at EOCI or the county jail, but those that serve ice-cold adult beverages. With such keen insight into what makes the local business community tick, those officials have determined that local bars are just too congested, and that congestion has become a safety hazard. Their solution is a healthy infusion of taxpayer-subsidizedfunding, a selfless act to relieve that chronic overcrowding, citing that age-old adage that fewer customers will also insure better service.
Classifying the old Elks Club, now called The Lodge, as a historical building with a mystical connection to Main Street has given the new owners the leverage needed to apply and receive those grants from the Oregon Main Street program, Umatilla County and the city of Pendleton. It’s a definite win for The Lodge, since in its infancy it’s already been shown to be a driving force for our local economy — much like those mega data centers have been to the other side of the county.
The Vert Auditorium is a whole different story. Evidently that same city council that supports heavy taxpayer investment in The Lodge considers the Vert a drag on the city’s economy and its budget. The Oregon Main Street grant award was not entirely for The Lodge, but it’s to be split between The Lodge and the Vert. The fear of a lawsuit led to the reluctant decision to repair the crumbling steps rather than any desire to turn the facility to a profitable operation. Apparently there was a catch to that grantacceptance: City Hall was required to provide matching funds in order to accept that portion of the grant destined for the Vert. That minor detail didn’t sit to well with some members of the council. I’m sure Glenn Graham, the guy working tirelessly behind the scenes to maintain the Vert, could have used that $80,000 destined for The Lodge to reduce some of that deferred maintenance.
Since the city has been reluctant to fully support the Vert with any effective operational management plan, perhaps it’s time to sell or repurpose the building.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
