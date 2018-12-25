Your editorial on large dairies was "spot on." For several years I was the citizen's representative to the Confined Animal Feeding Operations advisory committee for the state of Oregon.
Threemile Canyon Farms were always in the forefront of innovative procedures in the dairying industry. They located where they are in part because of environmental concerns. If potential problems were perceived they would immediately do what was necessary to solve the problem. An example involved asking the state Department of Agriculture to assist them in testing their herd for Mad Cow Disease. When I left the committee they were asking for assistance in innovative procedures for composting their waste.
My only concern at that time was, would all of these innovations, environmental stewardship and efficiency create hardships for smaller marginal operations?
Carlisle Harrison
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.