I used to think big tech and big pharmacy were the two most corrupt businesses in the country. Big lumber is catching up fast. While the poor consumer, contractor and family building a home all suffer, big lumber is making record profits.
These obscene price increases cost the family building a home over $30,000 past what they had planned. I just surveyed prices at Home Depot (Jan. 3) and found that oriented strand board has gone up to $26 per sheet, 3/8 plywood is now $33.73 a sheet and 1/2 plywood is now $51.88. A 2x4 is $6.48 and a 2x6 is now $8.27.
I went to Home Depot recently needing the 3/8 plywood, a few sheets of OSB, and some 2x6s. My pickup was full, so I came back early the next morning to find 3/8 plywood at $25 a sheet — an overnight increase of $5 per sheet — and today it's almost $34. The 2x4s had gone up $1 each. There was a contractor there loading 100 2x4s, which would now cost him an extra $100.
Another little trick big lumber uses now is downsizing the products. What used to be 3/8 plywood is now 11/32. Half-inch plywood is 23/32. So they get you both ways, downsizing the materials and upsizing prices.
You will hear all kinds of excuses for this coming from big lumber. They were not prepared, it's hard to get materials, the pandemic means fewer workers, a full moon and of course disasters. I am convinced now big lumber loves disasters. Every time the news reports a coming hurricane or tornado, big lumber breaks out the champagne. They know more bonuses are on the way.
Several economic online sources report big lumber profits were up 300% over pre-pandemic levels. Even good old Home Depot made a profit of $49.8 billion in 2021, up to 19.38% over 2020. I do a lot of shopping at Home Depot and appreciate their military discount.
I guess the old fashion American idea of us all suffering together and gaining together is gone.
David Burns
Irrigon
