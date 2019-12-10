Can’t afford meds? Well, sorry, the relief that was in sight for runaway drug prices has been killed by Rep. Greg Walden.
H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, would allow the federal government to directly negotiate lower prices with private companies in Medicare’s prescription drug program. Trump was previously in favor of it.
Things changed. Walden met with Trump recently to convince him against HR3. Trump’s tweet, “Pelosi and her Do Nothing Democrats drug pricing bill doesn’t do the trick. FEWER cures! FEWER treatments!” closely mirrored Walden’s earlier published statement that controlling drug costs in this way “will drive out innovation and result in fewer cures.”
Walden’s has been leading the charge to maximize profits of his generous “donors” in the pharmaceutical and health products industries, at the expense of us constituents (and all Americans in need of affordable health care).
Walden received the most campaign money from the pharmaceutical and health products industry in the last election cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. So far he has taken the third highest total from the industry of anyone in the House, despite his plans to retire.
You’ll recognize the names: Abbot Labs, Amgen, Astra Zeneca, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck and others.
Some of my prescriptions have increased 500% in the last 10 years. I, and others, will pay close attention to 2nd District candidates' approach to drug price control and who they take contributions from.
Debby Chenoweth
Hood River
