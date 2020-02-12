Trucks full of rocks moving slowly up the hill out of Milton-Freewater, coming back within an hour or so, constantly working driving, one load, two loads, three, all day. Since 5:30 (Sunday morning) walking back home I saw the first 10-wheeler, or dump truck, headed up the road to the quarry. I have seen these men driving in and out all day.
I just wanted to make sure these truckers have their day, working frantically to restore that which was lost. As they slave away inside those trucks —which is no easy task sometimes — I hope everyone understands the importance of our drivers.
This has nothing to do with the politics going on now, or any other interest. I just want people to see the hard workers of this great state, and if you get a chance, wave, say thanks, give them something to eat. It's hard to stop trucking to eat sometimes, especially in theses conditions.
So next time you see one of these guys, be kind and be thankful for those big heroes of the highway. Again, this has no aim toward anyone, or anything. Just a thanks.
James Tillery
Milton-Freewater
