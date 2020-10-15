One out of 11 Oregonians have a substance abuse issue.
It's been my experience that people unfold and integrate into their own lives fully at their own pace. People thrive in loving and inclusive environments, and treated with dignity, care and respect, they heal faster. Trauma is the root of most addiction. Being outcast, ostracized, or imprisoned turns people into monsters or victims. Some people just give up and kill themselves.
It's time to quit blaming people for addictions or substance use issues and see that it is not a moral failing or a criminal act. This is a health crisis. Please vote Yes on 110.
Blossem Degroat
Alsea
