No one went to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to make Donald Trump look bad. He did that all by himself.
Since 2015, he showed his singular ability to intimidate and belittle. He attacked women for their appearance, men for the sincerity and experts in every field for knowing less than him. When this caused disasters, he flew into a rage behind the scenes and acted like a wounded victim in public.
I don’t know how this whining coward won a following, perhaps because of the terrifying power in his voice.
The mob shouted “Donald Trump” as a battle cry while they turned that violence into acts that he basically proposed. As usual, his cowardly allies are trying to blame their opponents.
Mary Cooke
Cove
