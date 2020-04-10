As we observe our stay at home orders, many of our Pendleton friends and neighbors continue to work.
Blessed be those who work in health care, and I include doctors, nurses, aides, labs, housekeepers, and food service with sincere apologies to any I left off this list. A special shout-out to our nursing and senior living homes.
Blessed be Pendleton Sanitary Services. They continue to pick up our garbage.
Blessed be our EMTs, fire department, and city and county police departments.
Blessed be our postal carriers, UPS workers, FedEx and all the truckers on the road who deliver goods to our stores.
Blessed be all of our local restaurants, whether or not you are open for takeout. We feel for you and pray for you to get through this time. Those of us who are able, please order and tip hugely.
Blessed be our local paper. Support them. Now and during the recent flood they have been our source for local information. We cannot afford to lose them.
Blessed be our local pharmacies and grocery stores.
Blessed be these people and those I may have forgotten to include here. All of them are under a lot of additional stress. They overcome their natural fear and do their jobs. They have children and spouses at home; no doubt they often wish they could just stay home, too. Thank you, thank you. You are seen and appreciated. We also know it is not your fault that the toilet paper aisle remains mostly empty.
Anita Burrows
Pendleton
