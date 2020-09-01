I write to praise the organizers of the Peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration, the brilliance of the Pendleton police chief's strategy for ensuring nonviolence, and the actions of the combined policing agencies in carrying out the strategy.
Pendleton can look back proudly that it could have a large demonstration against the unjustified killings of Black people by policing agencies across the country, loudly and without violence.
Briana Spencer, and the organizing team, had the foresight to work with police during the organizing phase, providing a schedule of speakers condemning injustice while urging nonviolence. This historic Pendleton occurrence, to be recorded with honor as a testament to people's best ideals concurrent with excellent execution can be attributed to them. I hope they carry this event proudly in their memories and bequeath it to unborn generations — “when we stood up for justice in Pendleton, and the city responded with a peaceful platform.”
The eloquence and profundity of Chief Roberts' statement read to the crowd near the outset of the meeting set the tone for thoughtful protection and service by the agencies and cooperation by protesters.
The actions of the police officers standing between the protesters and those opposed, consistently engaging not just people acting aggressively but also those next to them, made the difference between allowing a successful exercise of the First Amendment in a nonviolent manner and a shameful incident in Pendleton.
Thanks for creating a proud, happy read in the “25 Years Ago” section.
Bill Young
Pendleton
