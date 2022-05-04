I was surprised to read the article about cuts to ten full-time faculty at Blue Mountain Community College. My family lived in Pendleton for many years. My three daughters took advantage of the opportunities that were available at BMCC.
One of my daughters received a transfer degree from the college, went on to Portland State, graduated and is now working a professional level job in social services. She was the first one in my family to receive a college degree. A second daughter took numerous transfer courses in preparation to apply for the nursing program. My third daughter spent a year exploring courses at BMCC after high school as she contemplated what she would do for a future career. None of this would have been possible without the low costs and availability of transfer courses offered at BMCC.
I hope the BMCC Board of Education will reconsider this radical action. Take a minute and think of all the people who have benefited from BMCC’s transfer program over the years, please don’t take that opportunity away from others that would benefit the way my family has.
Bobbie Napoli
The Dalles
