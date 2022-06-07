Blue Mountain Community College President Mark Browning claims, "cuts over the last two years were almost entirely in administrative staff." That’s nonsense.
The college took $1.1 million out of faculty and only $635,000 from staff, and now they’re going to put $235,000 of that back in, while cutting faculty further by another $1.2 million. So, over the last three years faculty will have been cut by $2.3 million while staff cuts were $400,000. Not even close to "almost entirely staff."
In his latest press release, Mr. Browning contradicts himself. The "marketing" and "data research" positions are new exactly because they are not there now … regardless of the fact that they were there three years ago. That’s just double talk. Besides, they’re cutting the adult basic education program that has never needed "marketing." What’s the point of marketing anyway if you have significantly fewer courses and programs to offer?
After the planned cuts to courses and programs only one in four dollars spent on personnel will pay for full-time teachers. Full-time teacher salaries will be less than 12% of the budget. Most community colleges in Oregon spend almost half of their funds on instruction. BMCC will be way off that mark.
Teachers at BMCC make the same money as Pendleton K-12 teachers. So, contrary to Mr. Browning’s claim, they are not "overpaid." Isn’t the whole point of a school to put students in a classroom with the best teachers? You wouldn’t know it given the new budget priorities, where less than $2 in $10 pays teachers.
Robert Hillenbrand
Pendleton
