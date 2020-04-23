A little over a year ago, the Umatilla County Commissioners appointed Bobby Levy to our budget committee. To be honest, I nominated Bobby for the appointment in hopes that she would consider running for office.
I was aware of her financial background and knew she would be an effective member of the group. People who want to run for office need to get involved before they throw their hat in the ring. We don't appoint members to our budget committee to get a rubber stamp — rather, we want people who will tell us what we need to hear. I knew that Bobby would enlighten us regarding the issues we need to consider as we frame our spending plan.
When Rep. Greg Barreto announced he was retiring from his post, I was admittedly part of the group who encouraged Bobby to file for the position and I continue to be thrilled she has been willing to do so. As I have learned, running for public office is not for the timid.
But more than that, I have marveled at the success of the Eastern Oregon Women's Coalition, which Bobby has led since its inception. They clearly get the picture that if Eastern Oregon is to ever have a voice of any kind in Salem, we have to work across the aisle. Bobby has demonstrated repeatedly that she understands how the process works.
In my mind, we couldn't have a better representative in District 58 than someone who has already proven that she knows how to illuminate the issues the are important to Northeastern Oregon.
That's why I am unequivocally supporting Bobby Levy for state representative.
George Murdock
Umatilla County commissioner
Pendleton
