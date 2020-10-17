Two very important things to me in life are family and hunting. Stopping all of the nonsense coming from Salem about wolves, bears, cougars and our ever-declining opportunity to hunt, fish and trap is on all of our minds.
Bobby Levy actually did something about it and gave up eight years of her life volunteering for us on the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission and was a tireless advocate for sportsmen and women. She made it her priority to promote and protect the conservation of our fish and wildlife even in the face of both the Oregon Legislature and governor refusing to provide the most effective management tools for predators.
Bobby not only understands the importance of hunting, fishing and trapping, but its direct impact on bringing people together as family in the field.
In my opinion, if you share a campfire, boat, fishing hole, blind, trap line or wild game meal with someone you won’t see their politics, you will see their soul. When we get outside and recreate together, we find common ground and share a direct respect for our natural resources and others. Bobby shares that respect and is the best choice to represent our district in Salem.
Vote Bobby Levy for our next state representative for House District 58.
Jerod Broadfoot
Pendleton
