I find it increasingly difficult to understand how anyone can call themselves a proud Republican or proud Democrat. For the last several years, each succeeding administration seems more partisan and dysfunctional.
The Republican Party is feckless and seems unable to develop legislation to benefit the American people: think health care.
The Democratic Party has moved so far left as to be unrecognizable. It has created unsecure borders allowing thousands to enter illegally, promote amnesty for those let in, piling up endless debt and facilitating major crime waves in major cities by defunding police and failing to prosecute criminals.
Worst of all is that truth has become a casualty in both our political system and mainstream media, which is now controlled by a few major corporations. Some media outlets — like Fox or CNN — favor one party or the other, so they report information that favors their party.
Even “fact checkers” disagree with other “fact checkers.” This is to say nothing of misinformation on social media. Individuals need to expose themselves to a variety of media sources in order to obtain balance in reporting.
Americans need to demand truth from our politicians and the media. Fox News reported that when a reporter was asked why some prominent politicians lie, the answer was “because they can.” Politicians who have become too partisan to maintain good judgment need to be replaced, along with those who have forgotten who they represent.
Larry Nelson
Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.