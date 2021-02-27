It is disappointing when our side loses. Because of this, we tend to believe it when people say we’ve been cheated. This is called confirmation bias, and politicians on both sides of the aisle are very aware of it. Recent letters to the editor have reflected the effect. Whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, you should not allow yourself to be manipulated by politicians.
It is an objective fact that there was no widespread fraud in the presidential election. The “what about” queries that have been raised by well-meaning contributors on these pages have all been thoroughly debunked by officials from the right as well as the left. There would be no controversy if self-serving politicians had not saturated the media with false allegations and stirred up divisions.
As Americans, we owe a huge debt of gratitude to those who are inclined to conservatism. Without that inclination we would be less powerful economically and less connected to our roots. We also are indebted to progressives; they have helped instill values of fairness, adaptation, and equity.
If we begin to speak to each other and compromise again, America’s greatest days are before her. If we keep demonizing, sadly, our “Grand experiment” will fade. As John Adams said, “Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”
Please notice that Adams says “yet.”
Joseph Brusberg
Hermiston
