It is with great pleasure and honor that we write this letter of recommendation for Sally Brandsen for the Pendleton City Council, Ward 2 position. We have watched Sally grow up in Pendleton and seen her excel at college and receive her MBA.
Sally is an extremely hard-working and talented individual. Her innovative work experience with a variety of clients is a good indicator of her leadership capabilities and she will do wonderful things for Pendleton. She has a commendable work ethic, engaging attitude, and gets along well with everyone.
We feel that Sally will jump right in as a valued, contributing team member of the city council.
Colette and Kevin Blakely
Salem
