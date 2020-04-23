I am writing in support of Sally Brandsen for city council serving Ward 2.
Sally represents the perfect intersection of policy comprehension, passion for community, and outright creativity. She is a determined force and a patient listener.
Our dear friend Scott Fairley left big shoes to fill, and Sally Brandsen is fit for the task.
Addison Schulberg
Pendleton
