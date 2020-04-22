Sally Brandsen is a dedicated member of the Pendleton community. I met Sally when I moved to Pendleton some 25 years ago in grade school, and we have remained close friends ever since.
After growing up in Pendleton and experiencing first hand what makes the community so special, it’s no surprise that Sally chose to come back to Pendleton to raise her two children with her husband after stints living abroad and earning an MBA.
Sally is dedicated to preserving the love of family, history and community that makes Pendleton exceptional. It is this dedication that led her to co-create Pendleton Love, a website and mobile app that is committed to boosting the local economy by keeping tourists and residents alike informed about the latest news, local events, and happenings around town.
Sally has extensive experience in the community, not just as a resident but also as a business owner. She also holds positions on various boards and charities in town — all of this to say, Sally gets stuff done! As a city council member, I know Sally will work tirelessly to meet the needs of the Pendleton community and be a voice for positive change for all Pendleton residents.
Adrienne Campf Adler
Venice, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.