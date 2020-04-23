I am writing in support of Sally Brandsen for Pendleton City Council Ward 2.
Sally is the type of leader that Pendleton needs during this unprecedented time. Sally’s passion for this community is immediately visible when you meet her, but Sally has more than passion. Sally has the skills and the drive to help Pendleton be the best it can be.
Sally is a hard worker that is willing to go the extra mile. I have seen her commitment to various community events over the years. She invigorates old events with new ideas and has the courage and creativity to try something new. Most importantly, Sally is a kind and genuine person who will listen to our concerns and take action when called upon.
Jennifer Currin
Pendleton
