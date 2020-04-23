I am pleased to hear that Sally Brandsen has decided to become a candidate for the Pendleton City Council, Ward 2.
I have known and watched Sally grow up in this community and was excited when she decided to return — particularly knowing that her training and experience could enable her to pursue her career in much larger markets. Instead, she placed family and her hometown in front of other considerations and Pendleton came out the winner.
One only needs to visit with Sally about her current business venture to get a feel for the passion she has for our community. There is no doubt in my mind that her love for Pendleton, her education, her innate skills, and her work ethic will all be of benefit to the city council. And you can add to that a magnificent personality.
One of the great challenges we have in public service is the need to engage new generations so that we conduct our business with a balance of perspectives. Pendleton is already on its way to having one of Oregon's exceptional city councils. Sally would definitely add to that equation.
George Murdock
Umatilla County Commissioner
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.