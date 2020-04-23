I am writing in support of Sally (Stuvland) Brandsen for Pendleton City Council. I have known Sally since she was a bright and energetic kindergarten student at Lincoln Primary, and later team captain for the Pendleton High School swim team that I was privileged to coach for over 20 years until my retirement in 2015.
She was one of those memorable kids that we all hope will return to Pendleton after graduating from college, a choice she and her husband, Zach, made a few years ago when they moved back with their two children to be close to family and to raise their children with the same wonderful opportunities and support they both enjoyed while growing up here.
After graduating from PHS, Sally earned her master's degree in business and worked in corporate communications in Portland before she and Zach decided to return to their shared roots in Pendleton. Sally recently started a business, Pendleton Love, a consulting company that advocates for local economic development and celebrates and promotes the unique business opportunities and experiences that Pendleton has to offer.
Sally is a hometown girl with a strong commitment to Pendleton and a desire to make it a better place for all of us. She is creative, talented and innovative with a vision for the future of Pendleton. I believe she will be a tremendous asset to our city government. Vote Sally Brandsen for city council.
Donna Fossatti Collins
Pendleton
