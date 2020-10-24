This General Election, on Nov. 3, is one of the most critical elections we've ever had. Today, America is at a crossroads and which way we go depends on you, the voter. Are we staying with free market enterprises or are we going down the road toward socialism and/or communism?
This is what's at stake this election. If you want free markets and less government in your life, vote for Republicans. Vote to bring balance back to Oregon! Every vote does count.
The Umatilla County Republican Party endorses the following candidates in the Nov. 3 General Election: President of the U.S.A.: Donald J. Trump; U.S. Senator: Jo Rae Perkins; U.S. Representative: Cliff Bentz; Attorney General: intentionally left blank; Secretary of State: Kim Thatcher; State Treasurer: Jeff Gudman; State Senator District 29: Bill Hansell; State Representative HD57: Greg Smith; State Representative HD58: Bobby Levy.
We encourage you to vote early, put your ballot in the nearest drop box, and track your ballot at www.sos.oregon.gov/voting/Pages/myvote.aspx?lang=en.
Your ballot can be dropped off at one of the following locations, 24 hours a day, until 8 p.m. Nov. 3: Athena City Hall, located at the front entrance, 302 E. Currant St.; Pendleton Courthouse rear parking lot, 216 S.E. Fourth St.; Echo City Hall, located at 20 S. Bonanza St.; Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St., (curbside island) drive-up; Milton-Freewater City Hall/police station (curbside island) drive-up, 722 S. Main St.; Nixy'Aawii Governance Center, curbside drive-up, 46411 Ti'Mine Way, Mission; Pilot Rock City Hall, located at the front entrance, 144 N. Alder Place; Stanfield City Hall, located at the front entrance, 106 S. Main St.; Umatilla City Hall, located at the back alleyway entrance, 700 Sixth St.
Outdoor Locations with drive-up ballot deposit boxes will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and will close at 8 p.m. on election day.
Don't forget to talk with your neighbors about voting, too.
Suni Danforth, chair
Umatilla County Republican Party
Milton-Freewater
