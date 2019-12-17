There weren't any big surprises at the Tuesday, Dec. 3, meeting as the Pendleton City Council was presented with and approved the city manager's proposal for a 10-year program to get our city streets up to par. New taxes and fees, along with a $110,000 cut in the current budget, were the order of the day, including an explanation of proposed fees and gas, and the amounts they would raise.
It was expected that residents would get a hint of where the budget cuts would be, but the city manager was conspicuously absent. Councilors accepted his promise for reasonable cuts and unanimously approved the program. The public will have to wait until ordinances are written to cover fee and tax increases, and presented to the council. Public discussion will then be allowed to comment as part of the approval process.
As for cuts to the current budget? That remains a mystery. The council has made it plain, it's up to the city manager, and he's yet to release any details. Rumor has it that those cuts are only temporary, so don't get your hopes up for any meaningful change in City Hall's spending habits.
When it comes to newly available resources, one question that's never been answered is exactly how much the city receives in marijuana taxes, and where does it all go. (OK, that's two questions.) When the pressure was on for City Hall to fix our streets, they agreed to move half that revenue into the street maintenance fund. Although $268,129.46 was actually received in 2018, only $100,000 was committed to street maintenance. 2019 receipts are expected to be significantly higher, yet the amount expected to be transferred into street maintenance remains at $100,000, much less than the amount promised. So, it looks like they'll be reneging on that promise as well as any sustained budget cuts.
So, where do we cut? The Pendleton Development Commission might be the place to start. Just the overhead for operating the program has ballooned to over $100,000. That program and the $55,000 donation to the Pendleton Downtown Association could be looked at. How has another dog park garnered such a high priority? We simply must start spending our money on projects that benefit everyone, not just a select few.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
