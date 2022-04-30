Did you attend the Pendleton Public Transit Program’s open house? Public participation was underwhelming to say the least. City officials, promoting construction of a bus barn at the airport, vastly outnumbered local residents, probably because of the free coffee and cookies provided to the city on our behalf.
As interest by city officials in a sanctioned public transportation grew in the early 80s, a stable taxi system was deemed necessary, and Elite Taxi was given an exclusive contract to provide that service. Evidently, those folks at Elite felt secure with the contract and must have felt that upgrading their fleet to provide handicapped accessible service was unnecessary.
Consequently, the city was forced to purchase handicapped accessible vans and established the dial-a-ride program to fulfill the requirements.
It’s true that outside consultants did evaluate the city’s Bicycle, Pedestrian, and Transit Plan, making some recommendations. Replacing the dial-a-ride program, considered overly expensive and inefficient, with a fixed-route system should be considered, with the addition of a transit hub near the city’s retail center, the Melanie Square, Safeway and Walmart area, not the airport. City officials balked at this idea, citing the need to promote the downtown area and the proposed River Quarter retail expansion plan along Southwest Court Avenue.
Now if you happen to pass by the Pendleton Convention Center as the city is conducting one of its required safety training sessions, you’ll get a pretty good idea of the number of city-owned vehicles used in normal operations, enough to fill the front parking lot.
Our transportation manager would like to provide a bus barn facility to secure the transit vehicles and allow for operators to do their pre and post inspections, cleaning and other duties in a protected environment, drivers, I might add, that are not even city employees. She doesn’t seemed too concerned about those other city vehicles or actual city employees.
The plan to locate the facility at the airport? It might as well be in Reith. Incidentally, those same consultants that suggested a transit hub also seemed very concerned about the lack of sidewalks in many areas of town, a concern city management continues to ignore.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
