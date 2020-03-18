Regarding the refusals by Dominoes and Red Lion to deliver to Wildhorse — I thought businesses retained the right to refuse service to anyone.
It’s easy to understand their refusal in light of the coronavirus episode. What if an employee or customer of either of these businesses came down with coronavirus? Boy, it would hit the fan then!
Their action was the best choice under these circumstances. The resort could also have contacted other businesses to see if they would do business.
Mike Mehren
Hermiston
