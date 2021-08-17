When the Pendleton Children’s Center approached the Pendleton School District about leasing the vacant land adjacent to the Early Learning Center, Superintendent Chris Fritsch wasn’t too keen on the idea, explaining that allowing a third party to develop the property via a lease would essentially amount to "gifting" publicly owned property and ultimately reducing its value to the district. Evidently the school board agreed and nixed the idea.
Since the city of Pendleton is well versed in "gifting" public property, Kathryn Brown, the children’s center secretary-treasurer and city hall frequent flyer, pitched the same proposal to city management, to lease a major portion of Stillman Park. The city’s parks and recreation director jumped on board with his support, as portions of the park and tennis courts have fallen into disrepair, the courts themselves rarely used for tennis. The park itself has become a refuge for unsavory characters, plagued with vandalism, and a thorn in the side for both park maintenance and the police department.
Evidently, the director must feel that with all the delays and cost overruns on the Til Taylor Park project, and since the only major recurring event held in the park is the Cowboy Breakfast during Round-Up week, the city council is in no mood to approve a major renovation of Stillman Park.
Perhaps selling the park outright and reallocating scarce maintenance resources should be considered. The riverbanks, for one, are still littered with trees from the flood two years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.