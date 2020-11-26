We are homeowners on Southeast Byers who are opposed to using taxpayer money to preserve the old curbs with Confederate soldier names.
On Aug. 5, 2020, the Umatilla County commissioners passed an anti-racism resolution. The resolution stated that Umatilla County will not tolerate racism.
The actions of the city of Pendleton are in opposition to this resolution. It is one thing for a private party to preserve these curbs. It is another when the city pays for this, especially without any input from the community.
Since the George Floyd murder, this country and countries all over the world have been looking at issues of injustice. Local and national governments are thinking about systemic racism and what can be done to change things. Even our church is engaged in this soul searching. Thinking about issues like racism, inclusion, and social and political justice has become part of the fabric of American life. The Umatilla County commissioners joined in this effort this summer.
What is wrong with the city of Pendleton? Preserving the names of the confederates with public funds for a public space is an attempt to whitewash and romanticize a time and place in this country that was brutal and disgusting. Historical artifacts do not exist in a neutral zone when the local government is paying for its preservation. Rather than thinking about making Pendleton more diverse and inclusive, our city is actively engaged in worshiping military slaveholders who shed blood to keep slavery legal.
What bubble does this city live in? Not all of Pendleton's history is cause for celebration. Geez, you might as well put the North Hill real estate racist covenants in a gold frame and place them on Main Street.
Richard Kaiser and Renee Caubisens
Pendleton
