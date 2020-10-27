Nolan Bylenga is:
B - Best candidate: He is a uniter, not a divider.
Y - Young: Yes he is. We need to have a diversity of ages represented in Congress. His ideas are fresh and relevant.
L - Listens to learn and loves his country and our community.
E - Energy: He has lots to give for Umatilla County on all fronts and for all people.
N - Negotiator: he works to bring people together, erasing artificial barriers like political parties.
G - Grateful to live in Oregon and to have an opportunity to work for the people in this great state.
A - Attentive: Pays close attention to details and differing opinions to bring people closer together.
Vote Bylenga.
Tracy Childress
Pendleton
