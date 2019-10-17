Well, the city council wants to have a homeless area. I wonder if they have figured out just who is to be responsible for any illegal activity that may go on. Will the city be responsible for any illegal drug or alcohol use, or vicarious liability? Is the city going to pay for the toilets, the garbage and electricity for cellphones? Will the homeless be responsible for the cleaning of the property, or just the taxpayers?
Of course, the unintended consequences are when other cities or homeless find out about the paradise the city has created for the homeless, there will be more homeless. There are cities already giving the homeless "X" amount of dollars and a bus ticket to other cities. So, I suggest that if one cares so much about them, let them camp on your property. I have had to remove some from sleeping on my property or storing their possessions. Fortunately, they took the hint and have not been back.
Let's assume that one gets an electric heater and it starts a fire. Someone is injured or killed, or dies of a drug overdose — who is responsible? I, for one, would like to know.
Roesch Kishpaugh
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.