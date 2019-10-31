City Hall has completed its presentation to all the civic groups that control the ballot boxes — by that, I mean those people most likely to vote. So, now it's the general public's turn. If history repeats itself, we'll more than likely get an ultimatum, and that was the city's position at the first public meeting. The presentation was short and very professional, but the message was quite clear — we are going to raise a million dollars to fix the streets, and we are not going to make any cuts in current expenditures. We'll listen to your concerns, but we've decided taxes or fees are going up, so which do you prefer? That was the only question asked.
Their defense for the requirement to raise taxes versus making any cuts is that those cuts would have to come from the general fund, and that's the portion of the budget that funds the police and fire departments, and that is simply not true. Examples, you say? That bike trail complex at the airport that the city council reluctantly approved to be developed and operated privately without city funding? Seems now the Parks Department is up to its eyeballs in that operation now. Where do you suppose that extra $100,000 came from that magically appeared in their budget? Then there's that $55,000 they gave to the Pendleton Downtown Association. Projects funded from the general fund. They can always find money, despite the fact they claim a budget already cut to the bone.
What about the marijuana tax? They pledged half for streets based on $200,000 in revenue. When it turned out to be much higher, the amount committed to streets remained at $100,000.
What concerns me the most is that "sunset" clause that promises any tax or fee increase required for the project will be eliminated in 10 years. As an example, City Hall cites that temporary gas tax used to construct the "road to nowhere." Sure, the road was finished and the tax went away. The fact that the project was a dismal failure, and has since been abandoned, is never mentioned. The city, specifically our Public Works Department, has a history of poor planning on projects that required additional funding of up to $100,000, such as remapping city utility systems, an addition to the Convention Center, and the now infamous Eighth Street Bridge project. Then there's that surprise $87,000 DEQ fine. What are they planning after the "sunset"? Chances are neither the mayor nor any of the council members will be here to accept any responsibility for another failure.
The only uncertainty at City Hall seems to be who gets the largest pay raise.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.