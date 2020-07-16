I haven’t written a letter to the editor in a very long time, even though I have been published far and wide, even having my own column, and articles for the Seventh fleet and protest letters about veteran’s rights involving every single U.S. senator and even Congressman Denny Smith and President Reagan. I never lost a battle with any government agency.
But now I am 80 years old and in my twilight years. However, having just read the front page of the East Oregonian today, I felt I had to write this letter.
My heart felt heavy as I read about Nirmal Singh facing closure because of the cancellation of Pendleton Round-Up and I am sure he is not the only business owner in town to suffer hardship at this time. I know that the Round-Up leaders had no choice for their decision, but can’t the rest of us come up with something to help our local business owners? We have a gold mine of brainy people in the Pendleton area and I would like to see those brains come together and dream up a few novel solutions to solve the problems our neighboring businesses are having during COVID. We don’t want any of our businesses to suffer during this trying time. We need them.
During the second week of September we still have two great reasons to celebrate — Sept. 7 is Labor Day and Sept. 11 is Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance. Why can’t we all put our heads together and come up with a week or even a day or two of celebration using our all-inclusive local talents? Perhaps, including things like a powwow, a singing contest, a big farmer’s market, a horseshoe toss tournament, a gun show, a three-legged race, horsemanship, maybe another Whisky Fest. We can even wear our masks. These are just a few of my suggestions.
I am sure there are brainy people out there who can come up with more suggestions that are novel and fun. Let’s work it out. Let’s not settle for the status quo. We are better than that. We may not make as much money as the Round-Up, but we can try. I will even get on Facebook myself and advertise every day or even twice a day.
Sharolyn K. Gemmell
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.