I haven’t written a letter to the editor in a very long time, even though I have  been published far and wide, even having my  own column, and articles for the Seventh fleet and protest letters about veteran’s rights  involving every single U.S. senator and even Congressman Denny Smith and President Reagan. I never lost a battle with any government agency.

But now I am 80 years old and  in my twilight years. However, having just read the front page of the East Oregonian  today, I felt I had to write this letter.

My heart felt heavy as I read about Nirmal Singh facing closure because of the  cancellation of Pendleton Round-Up and I am sure he is not the only business owner in  town to suffer hardship at this time. I know that the Round-Up leaders had no choice  for their decision, but can’t the rest of us come up with something to help our local  business owners? We have a gold mine of brainy people in the Pendleton area and I  would like to see those brains come together and dream up a few novel solutions to  solve the problems our neighboring businesses are having during COVID. We don’t want  any of our businesses to suffer during this trying time. We need them.

During the second week of September we still have two great reasons to celebrate — Sept. 7 is Labor Day and Sept. 11 is Patriot Day and National Day of Service  and Remembrance. Why can’t we all put our heads together and come up with a week or  even a day or two of celebration using our all-inclusive local talents? Perhaps,  including things like a powwow, a singing contest, a big farmer’s market, a horseshoe  toss tournament, a gun show, a three-legged race, horsemanship, maybe another Whisky Fest. We can even wear our masks. These are just a few of my suggestions.

I am  sure there are brainy people out there who can come up with more suggestions that  are novel and fun. Let’s work it out. Let’s not settle for the status quo. We are  better than that. We may not make as much money as the Round-Up,  but we can try. I will even get on Facebook myself and advertise every day or even  twice a day.

Sharolyn K. Gemmell

 Pendleton

