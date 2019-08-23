For several years I have been involved with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. As a volunteer advocate lead for the 2nd Oregon Congressional District, I have joined with people nationwide to ask for cancer research funding.
Cancer is a non-racist silent killer. On Aug. 19, 2019, a good friend was told she has cancer, which may have spread. She will know more this week. This is a person who lives in Pendleton, supports the local arts, and has a young grandchild. She is one of us.
On September 10, 2019, over 500 ACSCAN volunteers will gather in Washington, D.C., to honor cancer victims, survivors and caregivers. This will be the Lights of Hope Ceremony. We will meet with federal lawmakers to make cancer priority for research funding. Together we can help find cures and improve life quality for our loved ones.
No one wants to hear "You have cancer." Please ask our lawmakers to support cancer research funding.
Karen Malcolm
Pendleton
