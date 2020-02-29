Your “Our View” editorial of Feb. 27 offering thoughts about the recent cap-and-trade efforts of the Oregon Legislature missed a very important point. As more than a “democracy,” our democratic republic demands that we the people shall control the process of the making of cap-and-trade law.
It’s not just about our interests, it is about our right to vote — and our right is being silenced by a legislative majority whose sentiments are an imperfect vision limited by the crest of the Cascade Mountains to the east, the Coast Range to the west, the Columbia River to the north and the south end of the Willamette Valley.
Carl Culham
Athena
