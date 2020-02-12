Several years ago we had a so-called crisis, policy had to happen now, the science was said to be in; logging had to stop or the spotted owl would be gone forever.
Policy happened, mills closed — which caused other businesses to close — and thousands of people, communities, schools, counties all took a big hit. Then the science came in — the barred owl was chasing the spotted owl out of its territory. The jobs were not restored. The financial hit was huge and long term. Now we have a similar situation. They claim this is a crisis, they claim the science is in but this time the Earth will be destroyed.
The damage of cap-and-trade legislation will be even worse, as every single item everyone purchases will go up. The costs go up every year — gas taxes up from 19 cents to 72 cents of every gallon for not just your tank, but for those producing goods and services, for processors, distributors, retail outlets, each one having to raise cost to you or go out of business. The cost of heating your home will go up 13%, businesses by 53%, which will be passed on in cost increases to you or they will go out of business.
The benefit is a minuscule change in carbon in the air. Carbon is an essential element, plants consume carbon dioxide and make oxygen. Scientists do not all agree that carbon is problematic. Many cycles, such as solar activity, water vapor in the atmosphere, earth's magnetic pole on the move, and Earth's slight alterations in orbit impact climate. Even those focused on carbon will agree Oregon is not a major polluter of the globe. Oregon has a 50-year record of being a good steward.
The real beneficiary of this bill is government, who just passed $3 billion per year in new taxes last session, but wants more. Cap and trade should bring in another $700 million per year, increasing yearly, only this is not going in a general fund, it is going into a fund for the governor to spent for the environment. It is a transfer of power and control with no checks or balances.
The people should be allowed to vote on this. The emergency clause is being used improperly. I urge Republicans to do your job to protect us, and walk if we are not allowed to vote.
Granella Thompson
Weston
