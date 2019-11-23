I am grateful to the East Oregonian for the article on cap and trade House Bill 2020 (Tuesday, Nov. 19).
The article updated the status of the bill and the myriad of issues that make this bill extremely important to all residents of Oregon. What we need now is for our elected officials to exhibit a little leadership by informing their electorate, through town hall meetings, on the purpose, need and some options for this bill.
There is much confusion surrounding this bill, and this will allow for some clarification and feedback from a more informed electorate.
Charles LeBold
Union
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.