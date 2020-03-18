At the recent Umatilla Tribal General Council meeting in January, Sandy Sampson, tribal treasurer, gave her quarterly treasurer's report. The report included the nonconfidential financial situation at tribally owned Cayuse Holdings, LLC. The treasurer reported, both verbally and in writing, that despite being in business for 14 years, that Cayuse has yet to break even financially.
The tribe receives tens of millions annually in federal grants and contracts that are allocated by Congress, and Cayuse employees pay federal income taxes; thus, this situation is an issue for the general public.
Business policy and management experts agree that a successful business should start making a profit after about six years. Every few months, the Confederated Umatilla Journal, the tribal newspaper, writes a positive article on Cayuse, ranging from Cayuse having Fortune 500 companies under contract for business, to Cayuse being the parent company of 10 subsidiary businesses. However, after 14 years in business, Cayuse still does not contribute to the annual tribal operating budget to help fund departments and programs, such as education, youth, scholarships, elders programs, etc.
In complete contrast, Wildhorse Resort and Casino, another tribal business, contributes tens of millions annually to help fund tribal operations. Yes, WRC is a different industry, but common business sense tells us that Cayuse should not receive a permanent free pass when it comes to making a fair and reasonable contribution to our tribe's financial well-being.
One of the primary purposes of our businesses and enterprises is to provide employment for Umatilla tribal members. However, the CUJ reports that out of about 350 Cayuse employees only 10 are enrolled Umatilla tribal members.
The Cayuse Board of Directors is responsible for advocating for the interests and being accountable to the owners of Cayuse — the tribal membership. Thus, it is time the BOD provides a report to tribal members at a General Council meeting. GC Chairman Lindsey Watchman could invite the BOD to report.
Some legitimate questions will be: How, in good faith, can Cayuse keep trying to expand, when they have not yet broken even? Is all this putting the tribe in debt for years to come? When will Cayuse start contributing to our operating budget? How do tribal members, as the owners, benefit from Cayuse Holdings, LLC?
Bob Shippentower
Pendleton
