Younger Republicans in this very rural area of Oregon are refusing to fill out the census, stating two reasons that the data will somehow be used to add Democratic seats in Congress, not understanding that the census has no political information and that if they don't fill out the census it will help balance out the imagined increase that Oregon will get from registering illegal aliens.
Republicans in power need to step forward, if they want the census to actually reflect the population of this area. Funding for programs and schools is dependent on population in a given area. Refusing to fill out the census will not help anything.
Gregory Lawrence
Weston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.