In a recent Facebook post, I characterized the Pendleton City Council as being inept in awarding grants. I'd like to apologize for that as being a bit too harsh.
A better term would be unfamiliar with the basic requirements of any business, especially a new one, to successfully operate in the current atmosphere of doing business in the state of Oregon.
The decision on awarding a grant or loan would be best left to a panel more familiar with the economic realities of this current atmosphere. The closing of the "The Lodge" is just such an example of a project that should have never been approved for taxpayer funding. It is neither a historic building that fits the early 20th century architectural design the city is so keen to preserve, nor did it fill a missing venue or provide any economic benefit to a community of this size.
City Hall has got to realize that economic investment must compliment current businesses and not duplicate those already established. Competition is good for the consumer until market saturation forces businesses to close. An example? With Wildhorse building a new top-notch bowling center, would it be wise for the city to also entertain construction of a like facility? I think not.
Their process of divesting of the old fire station seems to be an attempt to develop the River Quarter in accordance with the plan that proved unworkable and was ultimately repealed. The mindset at City Hall appears that they are unwilling to admit failure by developing their plan and implementation behind closed doors in "executive session." This lack of transparency leads to public mistrust amid rumors of another giveaway of public property. A history of huge giveaways has instilled an image of desperation to claim success, at any cost, and left the city in a weak negotiating position, such as the deal they were forced into at Pendleton Heights and a subsequent deal with the contractor scheduled to build across from Newly Weds Foods.
Parks and Recreation, as well the Olney Cemetery and Vert Auditorium, all continue to be a huge drain on the city's budget. The homeless situation, after enabling has failed as a solution and now reached "crisis" levels. And as City Hall continues in the talking stage of how to solve the situation with our public streets, somehow a hotel has become a top priority at City Hall.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
