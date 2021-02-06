A few days ago I was viewing Oregon’s COVID website trying to determine when my wife and I would be eligible for the vaccine. I discovered the “COVID Vaccine Eligibility Tool.”
This tool presents questions to determine eligibility for the vaccine. My wife is 66, very ill, and disabled. I am 68 and her only caregiver besides visits by home health. What I discovered was, despite being told by the state that we were in group 1d, because of our age and living at home, my wife’s illness qualified us for group 1a. We are getting the vaccine immediately.
I have read all the state’s official documents and listened to all of Brown’s news conferences on TV, not one mention of this qualification for the vaccine. If you are an adult or age-eligible child with a medical condition or disability who receive services in your home, you qualify for Group 1a and can get the vaccine now. This person’s home caregiver, in our case me, also qualifies for Group 1a. Why was this information not freely given by Brown?
Go to www.covidvaccine.oregon.gov/ to use the Eligibility Tool.
Mick Hiatt
Baker City
