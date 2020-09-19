The peace accord which President Trump arranged was signed on Sept. 15, 2020, between Israel, Bahrain and the UAE. Is peace throughout the region good? Yes! In righteousness.
However, righteousness is often a casualty of seduction. Pray always for God’s will to be done. Is this the right course to take? Yes, for it is God’s plan.
I watched some DVDs a short while back and there was a call to prayer and repentance, first personal, and then corporate church prayer and repentance. I am speaking to the Christian churches; I agree with this: The church is asleep in America. Repentance needs to come from the heart. Sometimes the heart needs to be reminded; politics is very loud, but Christianity has been so quiet.
Churches in Christ Jesus, put away your pride and unite and humble yourselves before God in prayer and repentance. Make a deliberate statement by proclaiming Christ Jesus; who knows, maybe you will be lucky enough to be a martyr or perhaps lead part of the body of Christ to victory when Christ returns. Do this not in your power, but in the power of the Holy Spirit.
So, if you are a rapture out person and the rapture is as you hope it will be, bless God; if not, then either way, go out with a deliberate proclamation that Jesus is Lord and that he died to forgive the sins of the world.
It is up to each person to ask. What are the sins? Sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery, idolatry and witchcraft; hatred; discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions; factions and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like. Does anyone ever hear of these things today?
Greg Booth
Pendleton
