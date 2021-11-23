Some are born great, some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust upon them. Chuck Sams is all three. At this time of year, we are reminded to be thankful and grateful, his appointment is a bright gift. What an honor to have the director of national parks from Eastern Oregon. Congratulations, Chuck.
Many ancestors rest on Chuck Sams' shoulders. Our community is proud of him and his hard work. His staffs And accomplishments are proof of greatness. Congratulations for perseverance, integrity and a sense of humor hold true, Chuck.
Sams’ work for education is greatly appreciated. Chuck is a bright light.
Harriet Tubman couldn’t read but she could memorize. My former students know this story well. From the Bible, in the book of Isaiah, Harriet memorized and used as her life mantra to guide her in difficulty “Forget the former things; do not dwell in the past, I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.”
With Chuck's input there will be light, exciting perspectives and creative ways to celebrate humanity at our national parks. Chuck Sams has continually demonstrated Chief Seattle’s take on this world — take nothing but memories, leave nothing but footprints. I can’t wait to experience the new parks memories.
Congratulations to Chuck Sams as our new director of the National Park Service. Chuck’s contributions to Eastern Oregon education have been greatly appreciated and what exciting news for all of us. Chief Seattle would be so proud.
Sally Sundin
Walla Walla
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.