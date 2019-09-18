Thank you for the editorial on Sept. 5 about why the city of Pendleton doesn't want the citizens of Pendleton to be informed about the sale of the old fire station.
Mayor Turner said at the council meeting that the city would not have had any bids if the sale was public. I answered that I didn't believe that. I think the city would have had more bids if the property was advertised for sale to the highest bidder. That is how most cities sell excess property.
I have been attending council meetings since 1998 and this council has more executive session than any other council.
Thank you for supporting the citizens' right to know what their elected officials are doing.
Rex J. Morehouse
Pendleton
